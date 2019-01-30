No matter your level of sailing experience, sailing on the legendary Stars & Stripes USA-11 is an unforgettable and thrilling experience! The authentic America's Cup racing yacht was raced by Team Dennis Conner in the America's Cup event held in San Diego in 1992. This historic vessel has been beautifully restored and is one of the fastest racing yachts anywhere! Stars & Stripes USA-11 can be either be found at the Kona Kai Resort & Marina or soaring through the waters of San Diego Bay. Our three-hour charters are interactive as guests are encouraged to team up with our world-class crew to raise & trim the sails, grind the winches, and even steer the sailboat! Stars & Stripes is available for public tours, private charters, and corporate events, and it is also an exciting adventure suitable for all ages. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure or a team-building exercise for your employees, get onboard Stars & Stripes for an unforgettable sailing experience!