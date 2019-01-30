Experience
Stars & Stripes
JOIN US FOR AN EXCITING & INTERACTIVE EXCURSION ACROSS SAN DIEGO BAY
Sail San Diego Bay
Aboard The Legendary Stars & Stripes
Feel the thrill of passing all other sailboats while touring San Diego Bay aboard an authentic America’s Cup racing yacht. As one of the largest and fastest sailing vessels in the world, an excursion aboard Stars & Stripes is one of the most unique and breathtaking experiences offered anywhere. Whether you are a novice or veteran sailor; taking the helm, grinding the winches, or just hanging on this America’s Cup racing yacht will be a day you never forget. Experience the exhilaration for yourself and book a sail on Stars & Stripes today!
Whats good for the soul and bad for the Coronavirus? Sunshine and an Ocean Breeze!!!
Steps We Are Taking To Prevent The Spread Of Covid-19 and to comply with regulations mandated by San Diego County
Stars & Stripes is extensively sanitized after each sail.
We look forward to having you join us for a safe and exciting afternoon aboard Stars & Stripes.
Public
Sailing Tour
Join other guests for an exciting three-hour excursion aboard the legendary Stars & Stripes. America’s Cup history presentation prior to the sail. Refreshments and viewing of photos afterward.
Fastest Sailing Tour On San Diego Bay
3-Hour Interactive Excursion
FREE Refreshments, Photos & Videos
$125
for Adults
$75 For Children
Private
Sailing Charter
Take the whole boat for a completely private event. The entire excursion will be tailored to your needs and any time you wish.
Perfect for Company Outings & Celebrations
You pick the time and date.
FREE Photos & Videos
$1,500
up to 15 guests
$100 for each additional guest (Max 24)
Team Building
Crewing aboard an America’s Cup racing yacht is the premier team building activity. Your team will join our crew to learn the importance of proper communication and cooperation for maximum results.
Add IL Moro ITA-16 For a Fun Racing Event
Custom Tailored for Team Building Goals
Pick the Date & Time
FREE Photos & Videos
$1,800
up to 18 guests
$100 for each additional guest (Max 24)
Our Sailboats
Stars & Stripes
USA-11
Stars & Stripes USA-11 is an International America's Cup Class (IACC) racing yacht used by Team Dennis Conner in an effort to defend the prestigious America's Cup trophy held by San Diego Yacht Club. With her 1992 state-of-the-art carbon hull and spars, Stars & Stripes is lighter, larger, and faster than previous generations of America's Cup boats. Join us for three hours of interactive and exciting FUN sailing San Diego Bay!
Il Moro
ITA-16
IL Moro di Venezia ITA-16 is an Italian America’s Cup veteran also from the 1992 event in San Diego. IL Moro is available for racing events versus Stars & Strpes and is well matched as they were built under the same IACC rules. As a foreign built vessel IL Moro is limited to a maximum of 12 guests, however she can be used for more adventurous activities such as flying the spinnaker. ITA-16 also placed fourth in the IACC World Championship in 1994.
Sailing On Stars & Stripes
No matter your level of sailing experience, sailing on the legendary Stars & Stripes USA-11 is an unforgettable and thrilling experience! The authentic America's Cup racing yacht was raced by Team Dennis Conner in the America's Cup event held in San Diego in 1992. This historic vessel has been beautifully restored and is one of the fastest racing yachts anywhere! Stars & Stripes USA-11 can be either be found at the Kona Kai Resort & Marina or soaring through the waters of San Diego Bay. Our three-hour charters are interactive as guests are encouraged to team up with our world-class crew to raise & trim the sails, grind the winches, and even steer the sailboat! Stars & Stripes is available for public tours, private charters, and corporate events, and it is also an exciting adventure suitable for all ages. Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly adventure or a team-building exercise for your employees, get onboard Stars & Stripes for an unforgettable sailing experience!
Interactive & Exciting Sailing Adventures
Fastest and most famous sailboat in San Diego
You Can Take the Helm
See what it’s like to be a crew member aboard an authentic America’s Cup Racing Yacht
Cancellation Policy
Public Tours may be cancelled up to 24hrs prior to the sail and receive a complete refund.
Private Charters require a 50% deposit that is completely refundable up to 2 weeks prior to the sail.
Inclement weather: On the rare occasion when the weather is not suitable to go sailing, we will reschedule your sail when possible or issue a complete refund.